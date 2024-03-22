Mets adding 6-time All-Star in free agency

The New York Mets have caught one of the biggest remaining fish left in free agency.

JD Martinez is expected to sign a 1-year, $12 million contract with the New York Mets, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Breaking: JD Martinez to Mets. $12M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 22, 2024

The Mets beat out an AL team in what was reportedly a 2-team race for Martinez’s services. Martinez can provide much-needed protection behind Mets’ current top slugger Pete Alonso.

The Mets will have to pay quite a premium to acquire Martinez. The team is projected to be in the 110% competitive balance tax bracket, which would mean owner Steve Cohen will have to pay about double to add the 3-time Silver Slugger. Though, the deal reportedly has some deferrals to reduce the total tax number.

Martinez gets $2.5M up-front signing bonus but there are deferrals in this deal as @martinonyc reported so the tax will be somewhat less than $13.2M. Still, it’s a big tax hit to take. Good for Mets. https://t.co/ikop4HeT3l — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 22, 2024

Martinez will likely assume the role of everyday designated hitter for the Mets. During his 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 36-year-old outfielder played 110 of his 113 games at DH. Martinez was still very effective at the plate, batting .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Last month, Martinez reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer from a different NL team.