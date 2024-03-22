 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, March 21, 2024

Mets adding 6-time All-Star in free agency

March 21, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
The logo of the New York Mets

Mar 26, 2022; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; The New York Mets logo stands in center field before the game against the Washington Nationals at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets have caught one of the biggest remaining fish left in free agency.

JD Martinez is expected to sign a 1-year, $12 million contract with the New York Mets, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

The Mets beat out an AL team in what was reportedly a 2-team race for Martinez’s services. Martinez can provide much-needed protection behind Mets’ current top slugger Pete Alonso.

The Mets will have to pay quite a premium to acquire Martinez. The team is projected to be in the 110% competitive balance tax bracket, which would mean owner Steve Cohen will have to pay about double to add the 3-time Silver Slugger. Though, the deal reportedly has some deferrals to reduce the total tax number.

Martinez will likely assume the role of everyday designated hitter for the Mets. During his 2023 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 36-year-old outfielder played 110 of his 113 games at DH. Martinez was still very effective at the plate, batting .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs.

Last month, Martinez reportedly turned down a more lucrative offer from a different NL team.

Article Tags

JD MartinezNew York Mets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus