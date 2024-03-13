JD Martinez reportedly has mutual interest with 2 teams

JD Martinez remains a free agent with just over two weeks to go until MLB Opening Day, and it sounds like the slugger is being pursued by at least two teams.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that Martinez and the New York Mets have mutual interest. The Mets would have to pay 110 percent luxury tax on any new signings, but owner Steve Cohen has given the front office permission to make a serious push to add Martinez.

In a separate column, Heyman reported that Martinez has had contract discussions with the Los Angeles Angels. Martinez is said to have mutual interest with them as well.

Martinez, 36, has supposedly been seeking a two-year deal. He already turned down a contract offer from one team, so he is being at least somewhat selective.

Martinez is coming off a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has the potential to be an elite DH. The 36-year-old hit .271 with 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 2023. A recent report claimed he has also had talks with an NL playoff team.