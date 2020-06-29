Mets leave door open for Tim Tebow to be part of 60-man player pool

Tim Tebow was not a part of the 60-man player pool that the New York Mets announced at the league’s reporting deadline on Sunday, but apparently we should not completely rule out seeing him in the majors this season.

Teams were allowed to keep 10 spots open in their 60-player pool, and Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters on Monday that Tebow is still a candidate to earn one of those spots.

Any player that is not part of the 60-man pool will not be eligible to take part in spring training or regular season games. Teams can revise the pool as they see fit, but any player removed from the pool to accommodate a different player would become eligible to be claimed by another team.

Tebow is in his fourth year with the Mets organization. He has hit just .223 in their minor league system, so the odds of him appearing in an MLB game remain slim. A video we saw this offseason showed he is still having trouble in the outfield, which hasn’t helped his case.