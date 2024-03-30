Mets prospects called out for questionable social media move

Some prospects in the New York Mets’ minor-league system were called out Saturday for their questionable social media activity.

Mets prospect Mark Vientos “liked” a post via Instagram that showed Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins hitting a home run against the Mets on Saturday.

Mark Vientos, who wasn’t happy about being optioned by the Mets, just liked a video of Rhys Hoskins going yard against the Mets 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/M4zW3Hh3CS — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) March 30, 2024

Luisangel Acuna, who is the brother of Ronald Acuna, also liked the video.

Hey Phil the Tank he ain’t the only one pic.twitter.com/KyaiWvuJDY — Lazy Mary (@Verd25) March 30, 2024

Why would some Mets prospects be supporting something a Mets opponent did?

Vientos wasn’t happy about being sent down to Triple-A by the team just days after they signed J.D. Martinez. Maybe he still has some bad blood toward them, which could explain why he would be cheering on the opponent.

If there’s any consolation, at least Vientos had a nice game on Saturday in the minors.

Mark Vientos goes the opposite way for a home run for Triple-A Syracuse pic.twitter.com/LBu3L2ig06 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 30, 2024