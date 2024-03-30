 Skip to main content
Mets prospects called out for questionable social media move

March 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Mark Vientos in a helmet

Mar 22, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Mark Vientos (27) runs the bases after hitting a two run home run against the New York Yankees in the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Some prospects in the New York Mets’ minor-league system were called out Saturday for their questionable social media activity.

Mets prospect Mark Vientos “liked” a post via Instagram that showed Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rhys Hoskins hitting a home run against the Mets on Saturday.

Luisangel Acuna, who is the brother of Ronald Acuna, also liked the video.

Why would some Mets prospects be supporting something a Mets opponent did?

Vientos wasn’t happy about being sent down to Triple-A by the team just days after they signed J.D. Martinez. Maybe he still has some bad blood toward them, which could explain why he would be cheering on the opponent.

If there’s any consolation, at least Vientos had a nice game on Saturday in the minors.

