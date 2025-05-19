Mets officials reportedly have big concern about Juan Soto

The New York Mets have some concerns about Juan Soto after their weekend series against the New York Yankees, according to a new report.

Mets officials are concerned about Soto’s lack of enthusiasm for his new team, according to Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media. They noted that Soto seemed happiest over the weekend when interacting with Yankees manager Aaron Boone and outfielder Aaron Judge during batting practice.

In addition, Soto backed out of being mic’d up for ESPN’s Sunday telecast after initially agreeing to do it. Reportedly, Soto told the Mets he was tired of answering questions about Judge, as well as explaining his decision to leave the Yankees for the Mets. That confirms a theory that emerged among Mets fans when that decision was announced.

Soto also left Yankee Stadium without speaking to the media following Sunday’s 8-2 loss.

Soto unquestionably had a rough weekend against his former team. He went just 1-for-10 in the series, though he did walk four times. He also received an extremely hostile welcome from Yankee fans that lasted throughout the three-game series. The outfielder was expecting a chilly reception, but it’s possible that he was surprised by the ongoing strength of that hostility.

The reaction from Yankee fans stems from his decision to leave the team in the offseason to join the rival Mets for $765 million. To some, there have been hints that Soto has some regrets over that decision, though that is purely speculative.

Regardless, if even Mets officials think Soto could be more enthusiastic about the team, those rumors will only gain momentum.