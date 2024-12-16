Mets outfielder goes viral for amazing steal of home in Dominican Winter League

Juan Soto apparently is not the only New York Mets outfielder to watch out for next season.

Mets center fielder Jose Siri went viral on Sunday for a breathtaking steal of home during Dominican Winter League play. Siri, who is spending the MLB offseason playing in the league for Gigantes del Cibao, started at second base in the fifth inning against Aguilas Cibaenas. He easily swiped third on a 2-2 pitch to teammate Carlos Peguero but overshot the bag on his slide. From there, Siri just decided to go with it and keep going with it.

Siri got to his feet and started running away from the third baseman towards home plate. Then as he was facing certain demise by pickle, Siri waited out the throw to the plate … and successfully juked out the catcher to score.

Here is the video of the sublime steal sequence by Siri.

Jose Siri with one of the craziest steals you'll ever see in a LIDOM game pic.twitter.com/TiA0NPc2tt — MLB (@MLB) December 15, 2024

The 29-year-old Siri debuted for the Houston Astros in 2021 and spent the last two MLB seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He was then traded by the Rays to the Mets last month for RHP Eric Orze and is expected to factor into their center field mix next year along with Tyrone Taylor and Drew Gilbert.

Siri is not really known for his blazing speed as he only logged a modest 14 steals in 130 games played last season. But that is what made the two-bag plundering against Aguilas this week all the more remarkable for Siri, who usually only goes viral for the bloopers that he commits.