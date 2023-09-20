 Skip to main content
Mets deny report about Pete Alonso contract talks

September 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Pete Alonso swinging a bat

Apr 16, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets took the unusual step of denying a report that emerged Wednesday regarding contract talks with first baseman Pete Alonso.

A report from Pat Ragazzo of FanNation suggested that Alonso and the Mets were involved in long-term contract talks, but at odds over the length of a potential deal. The report said the two sides were in agreement on money, but that the Mets are unwilling to give Alonso the 10-year contract he is seeking.

In a statement, Mets GM Billy Eppler said the reports “do not accurately reflect our conversations with Pete.”

It is unusual that a team would take the step of denying this sort of report. It also raises more questions about Alonso’s long-term future with the organization, as some other reports suggested that the Mets may be preparing to trade him this offseason.

The 28-year-old Alonso has 45 home runs so far in 2023, though his .221 batting average is the worst mark of his career to date.

