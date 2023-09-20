Mets deny report about Pete Alonso contract talks

The New York Mets took the unusual step of denying a report that emerged Wednesday regarding contract talks with first baseman Pete Alonso.

A report from Pat Ragazzo of FanNation suggested that Alonso and the Mets were involved in long-term contract talks, but at odds over the length of a potential deal. The report said the two sides were in agreement on money, but that the Mets are unwilling to give Alonso the 10-year contract he is seeking.

In a statement, Mets GM Billy Eppler said the reports “do not accurately reflect our conversations with Pete.”

Billy Eppler on contract extension talks with Pete Alonso:

“While we understand the media and public interest in player contract situations, we strongly believe in keeping those conversations private. Any circulating reports do not accurately reflect our conversations with Pete." — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) September 20, 2023

It is unusual that a team would take the step of denying this sort of report. It also raises more questions about Alonso’s long-term future with the organization, as some other reports suggested that the Mets may be preparing to trade him this offseason.

The 28-year-old Alonso has 45 home runs so far in 2023, though his .221 batting average is the worst mark of his career to date.