Mets have made big decision on Pete Alonso’s future?

The New York Mets made a clear shift toward rebuilding when they traded away several key players at the deadline earlier this month, and many are wondering if Pete Alonso will be next. One MLB insider believes the slugger’s days with the team are numbered.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote in his latest notebook on Sunday that several executives who spoke with the Mets expect Alonso to be traded this winter. Alonso is eligible for free agency after the 2024 season, and the Mets have been telling teams that any player who is not under contract beyond next season is is available.

“The fact that they had every opportunity to sign this guy, and didn’t, speaks volumes about his future,” one National League general manager told Nightengale.

The Mets opted to keep Alonso this year, but he was hardly off-limits in trade talks. At least one team made a significant offer for Alonso and the Mets determined that it was not enough.

The Mets have said they love Alonso, who is a homegrown player with rare power. Trading him would be a very unpopular move among fans. But Alonso will be 30 years old during free agency, so a long-term contract for him could give the Mets pause.

Alonso has hit 39 home runs this season and is close to reaching his third career 40-home run season. He is batting just .223, but both his 39 homers and 96 RBI rank third in Major League Baseball.