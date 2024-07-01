Mets reportedly make decision on possible Pete Alonso trade

The New York Mets’ recent surge might have changed their thinking ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and it might ensure that Pete Alonso sees out the season with the team.

Rival teams believe the Mets no longer have interest in trading Alonso before July 30, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Those teams believe that Alonso is essentially unavailable as long as the Mets remain within five games of the final NL Wild Card spot.

The Mets looked like sellers not long ago, but have suddenly gotten hot. A 16-8 record in June suddenly has them at 40-41 and two games out of the second wild card spot. It is certainly possible that there is another downturn coming, but that seems to be what it would take for Alonso to be made available.

The Alonso situation is complicated by the fact that he will become a free agent at the end of the season. The team clearly wants to keep him long-term but might regret it if they risk letting him walk for nothing.

Alonso is hitting .245 with 17 home runs on the season entering play Monday.