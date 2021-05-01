Mets, Phillies clear benches during heated game

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies cleared benches a few times during a heated game the Phillies won 2-1 on Friday night.

Things started in the top of the eighth inning when Phillies reliever Jose Alvarado was pitching. He was facing Dominic Smith in a big spot with runners on second and third and two out. Smith asked for time right before Alvarado was about to throw a full-count pitch and stepped out of the box. Alvarado may have felt like Smith was messing with his rhythm.

Next, Alvarado struck out Smith and began celebrating the big K. He was yelling at Smith, who yelled back. Benches cleared.

Mets & Phillies clearing the benches. [By request] pic.twitter.com/HeVAyfPmOv — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 1, 2021

Here is the full incident video:

Jose Alvarado has no time for the foolishness. The Phillies' and Mets' benches have cleared twice in the last 15 minutes. pic.twitter.com/tSOCWgxzv4 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 1, 2021

Then in the bottom of the inning, Miguel Castro threw inside on Rhys Hoskins a few times, who walked on four pitches.

Smith and Alvarado have some history as Smith was upset with Alvarado threw up and in on him earlier in the season. Alvarado also hit Michael Conforto with a pitch in that same game.

Smith said after the game that he was ready for anything from Alvarado.

“I’m ready. I’m walking towards you, you don’t have to walk to your bench. If you’re gonna motherf— me and follow me, then come get me… I’m a grown-a– man. I don’t take none of that s—,” Smith said.

The loss was really a heartbreaker for the Mets. The only runs they allowed came on a dropped third strike with the bases loaded. On top of that, there was some beef between the teams. What a way to lose.