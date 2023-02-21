New Mets pitcher has devastating ‘ghost’ pitch

The New York Mets loaded up this offseason with some big acquisitions, including the signing of Japanese pitcher Kodai Senga. Senga was a stud in Japan and signed with the Mets in December on a 5-year, $75 million deal.

This week, Mets players got their first look at Senga, who is impressing early on in spring training. One reason Senga has impressed is because he throws an apparently awesome “ghost” pitch.

Senga threw a live batting practice on Sunday and struck out Pete Alonso twice. The Mets slugger was left amazed by Senga’s “ghost” ball.

“It’s like its own pitch,” Alonso said of the ghost ball. “It’s a pretty good one.”

Senga was asked about the pitch and confirmed it was his “ghost” pitch.

Pete Alonso had his first taste of Kodai Senga’s “ghost forkball” today in live batting practice. He struck out twice, giving Senga big props for the unique pitch. Senga’s response? Perfect 😂👻 pic.twitter.com/AYIWbmciz6 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 19, 2023

Senga was further pressed about his pitch and asked if it’s more of a forkball or splitter. He said it was like a forkball. But apparently there is something special about it.

Kodai Senga explains that a fork ball and splitter are essentially the same, but everyone else can call it whatever they would like😂 pic.twitter.com/CpPGHBM3k8 — SNY (@SNYtv) February 19, 2023

Should the Mets be worried about a Japanese pitcher coming in with hype surrounding a mysterious pitch? Remember Daisuke Matsuzaka supposedly had his “gyroball”? That seemed to be a myth.

So long as Senga pitches at a strong level, the Mets should be happy with him – ghost ball or not.

Over 11 seasons in Japan, Senga went 104-51 with a 2.42 ERA.

H/T Barstool Sports