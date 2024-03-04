New Mets pitcher looks completely different after getting first haircut in years

The New York Mets signed pitcher Sean Manaea this offseason. But they might have trouble recognizing him after his recent haircut.

Manaea has been one of the most identifiable MLB players over the last few seasons.

Standing at 6’5″ and weighing in at 245 pounds, the Indiana State University alum was already hard to miss from a size standpoint. But his most distinguishable feature had arguably been his glorious hair, which he had grown perfectly unkempt with the facial hair to match since 2020.

But Manaea recently got a haircut and a clean shave for the first time in four years. The man who emerged from the barbershop’s chair looked nothing like the Manaea fans have grown accustomed to seeing on the mound.

Sean Manaea just cut his hair for the first time in four years 😳 (via @SNYtv) pic.twitter.com/0nFuQTrCvc — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2024

Manaea has struggled over his last two campaigns. He finished with a career-worst ERA of 4.96 across 30 games played (28 starts) pitching for the San Diego Padres during the 2022 season.

Things weren’t much better for Manaea last year. In 37 games (10 starts) with the San Francisco Giants, Manaea had an ERA of 4.44 with a WHIP of 1.24.

But according to Manaea, the decision to cut his hair had nothing to do with looking for a fresh start. He considered it to be something “pretty impulsive” and just wanted a new look as he joins his new team.