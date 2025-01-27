New Mets pitcher takes major shot at Yankees fans

AJ Minter already knows how to play to the crowd in New York.

The newly-signed New York Mets pitcher Minter drew attention over the weekend with some comments he made at the team’s annual Amazin’ Day fan fest. Minter gave high compliments to the fans of the Mets and also got in a shot at the fans of the other New York team.

“You can tell these Mets fans are truly baseball fans,” said Minter. “They get baseball, not like the other side of town.”

The lefty Minter, 31, was obviously swiping at the New York Yankees fanbase there. Yankees fans are very often criticized for their supposedly bandwagoning tendencies, and the crosstown rivalry between them and the Mets has really heated up this offseason with Juan Soto defecting from the Yankees to the Mets.

Minter, an ex-World Series champion reliever with the Atlanta Braves, just signed with the Mets earlier this month on a decent-sized deal. He is already passing the vibe check as a Met too by hating on all things pinstripes.