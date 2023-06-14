Mets reliever Drew Smith ejected before throwing a pitch

New York Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith was ejected from Tuesday night’s game against the Yankees before even throwing a pitch.

Smith was getting set to pitch the top of the seventh inning at Citi Field with his Mets trailing the Yankees 7-6. The umpires had concern over what they found on Smith’s hands during a substance check and ultimately ejected the reliever.

Drew Smith has been ejected after umpires checked his hands. pic.twitter.com/g625J4OuLI — SNY (@SNYtv) June 14, 2023

Smith was protesting the entire time, pleading that he only had sweat on his hands. That was pretty much the same argument made by one of his Mets teammates prior to being ejected during an April game against the Dodgers.

An ejection for foreign substances typically results in a 10-game suspension for a pitcher, which would leave the struggling Mets shorthanded. The Mets entered Tuesday’s game with a 31-35 record.

Smith is 3-2 with a 4.18 ERA and 1.27 WHIP this season.