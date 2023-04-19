Max Scherzer ejected after substance check, glove change

Max Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday’s New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers following a substance check.

Scherzer completed three scoreless innings for the Mets before being ejected, but the umpires were concerned about his glove and hands. As Scherzer headed out to pitch the bottom of the third inning, umpire Phil Cuzzi asked Scherzer to change his glove.

Max Scherzer was forced to change gloves by umpire Phil Cuzzi between innings pic.twitter.com/Tn4h3pdumi — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2023

Scherzer changed his glove and pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the third inning.

Then as Scherzer headed out to pitch the bottom of the fourth inning, Cuzzi stopped him again for a check. Even though Scherzer was using the new glove, Cuzzi examined Scherzer’s glove and hands and took issue with the stickiness.

Scherzer could be seen insisting to the umpires that the stickiness on his hand was just due to rosin, which is legal.

Eventually after insisting to the umpires that “it’s just rosin,” Scherzer was ejected.

Max Scherzer was ejected between innings after a heated conversation with the umpiring crew pic.twitter.com/mqMkOnzchb — SNY (@SNYtv) April 19, 2023

It’s unclear whether Scherzer was ejected for having an illegal substance on his glove or hands, or whether he was tossed for his reaction to the check. If he was ejected for an illegal substance, he would be facing an automatic 10-game suspension.