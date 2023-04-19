 Skip to main content
Max Scherzer ejected after substance check, glove change

April 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
Max Scherzer has his hand checked

Max Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday’s New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers following a substance check.

Scherzer completed three scoreless innings for the Mets before being ejected, but the umpires were concerned about his glove and hands. As Scherzer headed out to pitch the bottom of the third inning, umpire Phil Cuzzi asked Scherzer to change his glove.

Scherzer changed his glove and pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the third inning.

Then as Scherzer headed out to pitch the bottom of the fourth inning, Cuzzi stopped him again for a check. Even though Scherzer was using the new glove, Cuzzi examined Scherzer’s glove and hands and took issue with the stickiness.

Scherzer could be seen insisting to the umpires that the stickiness on his hand was just due to rosin, which is legal.

Eventually after insisting to the umpires that “it’s just rosin,” Scherzer was ejected.

It’s unclear whether Scherzer was ejected for having an illegal substance on his glove or hands, or whether he was tossed for his reaction to the check. If he was ejected for an illegal substance, he would be facing an automatic 10-game suspension.

