Mets had fitting scoreboard blunder amid terrible season

The New York Mets have been terrible in the first half of the 2023 season, and it seems as if even their scoreboard operator has had enough of the lackluster performance.

The scoreboard operator at Citi Field made an appropriate mistake during the ninth inning of the Mets’ 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night. Reliever TJ McFarland was tasked with keeping the deficit at three runs, but you would not have known that by looking at the scoreboard.

For the first several pitches of the top of the ninth, one of the scoreboards at Citi Field said “LASTNAME” instead of McFarland’s name.

GOOD JOB METS pic.twitter.com/4zaw6g1HmW — megan BRAUNY FOREVER brown (@thatgirlondeck) June 29, 2023

Mets fans probably felt that was par for the course. The team fell to 36-44 on the season with the loss. Owner Steve Cohen said this week that he is trying to make one big change, but there doesn’t seem to be much optimism that it will help.