Steve Cohen still wants to make 1 big hire with Mets

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen maintains that no major staff changes are coming this season. However, the team is still looking for a long-term change that could significantly impact things if and when it happens.

Cohen gave a vote of confidence to GM Billy Eppler and manager Buck Showalter in a Wednesday press conference. However, he added that he is still determined to find a new president of baseball operations, and that search is set to continue.

Steve Cohen: “I’ve been clear from day one I’m still looking for a president of baseball ops…. That’s still out there.” — Tim Britton (@TimBritton) June 28, 2023

At this stage, a hire of this magnitude is almost certain to come in the offseason. However, it would certainly change things if it did take place. Eppler would probably have his power significantly reduced, since Cohen’s vision suggests that whoever fills the role would be his go-to on baseball matters.

Cohen has been trying to fill this position since he bought the Mets, and took an unsuccessful swing at one major target a couple years ago. Eppler and Showalter might not want to get too comfortable as long as Cohen is still hunting for someone to fill the role. The Mets’ poor 2023 season — they enter play Wednesday at just 36-43 — may increase Cohen’s sense of urgency, too.