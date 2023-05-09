Mets sign former Yankees All-Star to minor-league contract

Gary Sanchez is getting another shot to prove himself in the minor leagues, this time with the New York Mets.

Sanchez on Tuesday agreed to a minor-league contract with the Mets, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Sanchez signed a minor-league deal with the San Francisco Giants prior to the season. The 30-year-old had an option to terminate the contract if the Giants did not promote him to their major league team by May 1, and Sanchez exercised that last week.

Sanchez batted just .164 with no home runs over 69 plate appearances in Triple-A. His production has fallen off a cliff over the past few years. He batted .147 in the shortened 2020 season, .204 the year after that, and .205 last season with the Twins. Sanchez also went hitless in the World Baseball Classic for the Dominican Republic.

While it seems like a distant memory, Sanchez was named an All-Star twice during his seven seasons with the New York Yankees. He hit 33 home runs in 2017 and 34 in 2019.