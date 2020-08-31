Mets trade for Todd Frazier, Robinson Chirinos, Miguel Castro before deadline

The New York Mets were among the teams making big moves ahead of Monday’s trade deadline in MLB.

The Mets added numerous players, including Todd Frazier and Robinson Chirinos from the Texas Rangers, and Miguel Castro from the Baltimore Orioles.

Frazier now returns to the Mets, where he played in 2018 and 2019. Frazier was batting .241 with a .702 OPS for the Texas Rangers this season. A versatile player, Frazier has split time at first and third base this season.

Chirinos is having a down season. He’s batting just .119 and had five hits in 14 games for the Rangers. The 36-year-old catcher spent time on the injured list with an ankle injury this season. He’ll likely provide aid for Wilson Ramos behind the plate.

The Mets also added Castro for prospect Kevin Smith. Castro has a 4.02 ERA with 24 strikeouts in 15.2 innings this season and will be a nice addition for the Mets’ bullpen.

The Mets lost 5-3 to the Marlins on Monday and are now 15-20 on the season.