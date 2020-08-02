 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, August 2, 2020

Mets announce Yoenis Cespedes has gone AWOL, did not show up to park

August 2, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Yoenis Cespedes was not available for the start of the New York Mets’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday, and the team was unable to provide an explanation as to why.

Shortly after the first pitch was thrown in the game, the Mets issued a statement saying Cespedes did not report to Truist Park in Atlanta and had not been in contact with the team. The Mets said they made unsuccessful attempts to reach him.

Cespedes played both Friday and Saturday against the Braves, so it’s unclear why he suddenly went missing. He has two home runs in eight games thus far this season and has appeared to be healthy despite coming off a fractured ankle and multiple heel surgeries.

This is not the first time the Mets have had a player go AWOL, as Matt Harvey no-showed a few years ago and the team sent security to look for him. Harvey ended up getting suspended, which made sense given the reasons for his absence. Hopefully everything turns out OK with Cespedes.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus