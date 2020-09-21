Marlins have hilarious reaction to getting trounced by Nationals

Sunday’s game did not exactly go so well for the Miami Marlins.

The team was absolutely embarrassed by the Washington Nationals, losing by the final of 15-0. Even worse was the fact that it only took seven innings for the Nationals to hang that score on the Marlins. It was the second half of a doubleheader, and Major League Baseball is limiting doubleheader games to seven innings each this season.

The Marlins had a funny reaction to the whooping on Twitter. They tweeted a sad video montage of their mascot, Billy the Marlin, staring off into space set to the classic Enya hit “Only Time.” Take a look:

On the bright side for Miami, they did pick up a victory in the first half of the doubleheader against Washington, so the day was not a total loss. They are also 28-25 on the year, inching their way towards one of the season’s more improbable playoff berths.

Few could have expected this given the events of the last couple of months. Miami’s social media team remains consistently elite though, win or lose.