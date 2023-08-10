 Skip to main content
Crazy fact about Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter emerges

August 10, 2023
by Larry Brown
Michael Lorenzen in a Phillies uniform

Aug 9, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (22) glances over his shoulder after an out in the eighth inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.

A crazy fact about Michael Lorenzen’s no-hitter has emerged.

Lorenzen pitched a no-hitter for the Philadelphia Phillies in the team’s 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night. It was just Lorenzen’s second start with the team and first home appearance.

The crazy fact has to do with Lorenzen’s roots.

According to The Baseball Cube, Lorenzen is the ninth player and fifth pitcher from Fullerton Union High School to make MLB. Here’s the crazy part: of the five pitchers who have made the majors from Fullerton Union, four of them have now thrown no-hitters. Seriously.

The five Fullerton Union pitchers are: Lorenzen, Walter Johnson, Mike Warren, Steve Busby and Bob Ross. All except Ross have now thrown a no-hitter.

That’s pretty incredible.

The same school also produced catcher Del Crandall, who caught three no-hitters. Busby, by the way, threw two no-hitters.

If you have a baseball-playing child, maybe send him to Fullerton Union. He’ll learn how to throw a no-hitter there.

Michael Lorenzen
