Tigers’ first-round pick accidentally disappointed Miguel Cabrera

Detroit Tigers first-round pick Max Clark accidentally let Miguel Cabrera down on his first official day with the team.

Clark, the No. 3 overall pick in this month’s draft, officially signed his contract this week and was at Comerica Park on Friday. However, Clark did not take batting practice on the field, which apparently came as a huge disappointment to Cabrera and his son.

Talk about a first day on the job. #Tigers draft pick Max Clark let down a future Hall-of-Famer (and his son) by not taking BP at Comerica today pic.twitter.com/lNupHfPSuG — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) July 21, 2023

“We were in the clubhouse, just chatting it up, and (Cabrera) comes up and he asked me if I was taking BP today,” Clark said. “And I’m not, I’m under a little bit of workload protection, so he starts giving me a little bit of heck for it. He’s like, ‘Why aren’t you taking BP?’ He’s a little upset about it because his son’s apparently a big fan of mine and has been following me on social media for a while and knows who I am, and he was upset he didn’t get to see me hit, and his son. He was razzing me a little bit about it.”

Cabrera’s son being a fan of Clark’s on social media is not a huge shock. Clark has used social media extensively to document his high school career.

Clark probably was not banking on disappointing a future Hall-of-Famer on his first day with the Tigers. Fortunately, Cabrera will probably be forgiving. Cabrera’s son does not seem like he needs many tips in the hitting department, either.