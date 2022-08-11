 Skip to main content
Miguel Cabrera had most efficient day of work in MLB history

August 11, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Miguel Cabrera in the dugout

Mar 30, 2022; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) looks on from the dugout in the second inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera has to pick his spots a little more these days. He did that and then some on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Detroit Tigers slugger was out of the starting lineup for his team’s game against Cleveland but entered in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. With two runners in scoring position and first base open, the Guardians decided to intentionally walk Cabrera. The two-time MVP was then immediately replaced by pinch runner Kody Clemens, 13 years Cabrera’s junior.

That is an impressive and likely unparalleled level of efficiency for Cabrera. All he had to do was emerge from the dugout, stand at the plate like a pillar of salt, take a relaxing trot 90 feet down the first base line, and call it a day. Cabrera also picked up a boost to his on-base percentage for his troubles.

After entering the game for Cabrera, Clemens would be erased at second base on a fielder’s choice. But the Tigers still managed to tie the game 3-3 (even though they went on to lose 4-3 in ten innings).

As for Cabrera himself, he has been earning his keep otherwise with a .268 batting average, four home runs, and 37 RBIs in 93 appearances for Detroit this season. But that absolutely back-breaking day of work for the 12-time All-Star is reminiscent of what we saw in another sport a few months ago.

