Miguel Cabrera had most efficient day of work in MLB history

At 39 years old, Miguel Cabrera has to pick his spots a little more these days. He did that and then some on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Detroit Tigers slugger was out of the starting lineup for his team’s game against Cleveland but entered in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. With two runners in scoring position and first base open, the Guardians decided to intentionally walk Cabrera. The two-time MVP was then immediately replaced by pinch runner Kody Clemens, 13 years Cabrera’s junior.

Quite the game for Miguel Cabrera.

Steps up to the plate as a pinch hitter.

Faces no pitches due to an intentional walk.

Immediately removed for a pinch runner. — Brian Chapman (@bchapsports) August 11, 2022

That is an impressive and likely unparalleled level of efficiency for Cabrera. All he had to do was emerge from the dugout, stand at the plate like a pillar of salt, take a relaxing trot 90 feet down the first base line, and call it a day. Cabrera also picked up a boost to his on-base percentage for his troubles.

After entering the game for Cabrera, Clemens would be erased at second base on a fielder’s choice. But the Tigers still managed to tie the game 3-3 (even though they went on to lose 4-3 in ten innings).

As for Cabrera himself, he has been earning his keep otherwise with a .268 batting average, four home runs, and 37 RBIs in 93 appearances for Detroit this season. But that absolutely back-breaking day of work for the 12-time All-Star is reminiscent of what we saw in another sport a few months ago.