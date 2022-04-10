Jrue Holiday had greatest way of cashing his salary bonus on season’s final day

Jrue Holiday redefined what it means to secure the bag on Sunday.

The Milwaukee Bucks guard played just eight seconds in the team’s regular season finale against Cleveland. He committed a foul soon after the tip and sat for the rest of the game. The reason? Holiday had a $306,000 bonus in his contract for appearing in at least 67 games this season. Sunday marked game No. 67 for Holiday, meaning that those eight seconds of work dropped over a quarter of a million dollars more into Holiday’s bank account.

Jrue Holiday started for the Bucks today so he could reach 67 games played and secure a $306,000 bonus 💰 Holiday played eight seconds before committing a foul and heading to the bench pic.twitter.com/131ivz1q6l — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 10, 2022

Holiday definitely earned the bonus too. He took on a greater offensive role for the Bucks this season, averaging 18.6 points and 6.9 assists a game on a highly-efficient 50.1 percent shooting to go with his usual ferocious defense. Holiday was also instrumental in Milwaukee’s 2021 title with several huge plays, including the series-altering strip of Devin Booker and alley-oop to Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 5 of the Finals against Phoenix.

NBA stars have found some unique ways to cash contract incentives before. But Holiday’s eight seconds of glory has to be among the very best.

Photo: Feb 6, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports