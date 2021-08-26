Miguel Sano crushed 495-foot home run for young Red Sox fan

Miguel Sano absolutely annihilated a home run on Wednesday night, and apparently the dinger had some special meaning.

Sano obliterated a 2-2 pitch from Nick Pivetta in the third inning of his Minnesota Twins’ 9-6 win over the Boston Red Sox in 10 innings. The home run was destroyed and cleared the sign above the Green Monster. It traveled an estimated 495 feet.

Miguel Sanò's 495-foot long ball is tied for the longest HR since the start of the 2020 season (Acuña Jr.). (MLBStats x @GoogleCloud) pic.twitter.com/1kjdej5Ef0 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 26, 2021

Sano pointed to someone upon crossing home plate. After the game, he explained what that was all about.

Sano revealed that he hit a young Red Sox fan with a home run down the right field line in batting practice. The Twins first baseman says the fan asked Sano to hit a home run for him and then give him his jersey.

Miguel Sanó on his 495-foot home run and delivering on a promise to a young fan.@Twins | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/Czamjnsy2L — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) August 26, 2021

Sano was able to come through on the fan’s request. He did so in a big way. The fan also scored a nice bat from Sano too.