Miguel Sano honors Nelson Cruz by wearing his pants in game

July 22, 2021
by Larry Brown

Miguel Sano

Miguel Sano paid tribute to his traded teammate on Thursday in an interesting way.

Nelson Cruz was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in the biggest pre-deadline move so far. Sano was sad to see his former teammate go and honored Cruz by wearing the DH’s pants.

This isn’t exactly new for them, as they did a pants swap in February, though it went the other way around.

The pants brought Sano a little bit of luck. He went 1-for-3 with a walk, double and run scored in his Minnesota Twins’ 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Cruz, who was in his third season with Minnesota, made the All-Star team this season. Like Sano, he is from the Dominican Republic.

.

