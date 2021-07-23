Miguel Sano honors Nelson Cruz by wearing his pants in game

Miguel Sano paid tribute to his traded teammate on Thursday in an interesting way.

Nelson Cruz was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in the biggest pre-deadline move so far. Sano was sad to see his former teammate go and honored Cruz by wearing the DH’s pants.

Miguel Sano decided to honor Nelson tonight by wearing his baseball pants. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/qGllYSYWC8 — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) July 23, 2021

This isn’t exactly new for them, as they did a pants swap in February, though it went the other way around.

Nellie wearing Miggy's pants is everything pic.twitter.com/0wtrhgWRhO — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 23, 2021

The pants brought Sano a little bit of luck. He went 1-for-3 with a walk, double and run scored in his Minnesota Twins’ 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Cruz, who was in his third season with Minnesota, made the All-Star team this season. Like Sano, he is from the Dominican Republic.