Former MVP Miguel Tejada lands surprising new job in baseball

Miguel Tejada is returning to the baseball dugout.

Baseball United, a recently-formed professional baseball league (the first of its kind focused on the Middle East and Indian Subcontinent), announced some exciting news this week about Tejada. The former AL MVP Tejada will be the first manager of the Karachi Monarchs (based in Pakistan). Tejada will lead the Monarchs along with fellow ex-MLB star Adrian Beltre, who has been named as the team’s honorary general manager.

The Monarchs, Pakistan’s first-ever pro baseball franchise, are one of two teams that have been announced thus far by Baseball United (along with the Mumbai Cobras). Two more franchises will be announced in the coming weeks for a total of four that will be competing in Baseball United’s Dubai Showcase (scheduled for this November). You can read Baseball United’s full release here.

Tejada, now 49, played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball from 1997-2013. He was a six-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger winner, and led MLB in RBIs in 2004. Tejada also won MVP with the Oakland A’s in 2002.

Since he retired, Tejada has mostly laid low (the last that we had heard of Tejada was when he was the victim of a crime back in 2017). But now Tejada is set to lead a noble effort to bring professional baseball to the Middle East and South Asia areas.