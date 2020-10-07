Mike Clevinger exits Game 1 start early after velocity drop

Mike Clevinger’s return for the San Diego Padres did not last long.

Clevinger made two pitches in the bottom of the second inning of Game 1 of the NLDS between his Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. His first pitch was a 91 mph fastball. His second was a 77 mph breaking ball.

Clevinger looked uncomfortable after the second pitch and ended up exiting the game.

Clevinger has been dealing with elbow and biceps issues since September. He was left off the Padres’ roster in the Wild Card round but was able to start in Game 1 against the Dodgers. He didn’t last long.

The Padres made Clevinger one of their big trade deadline acquisitions in August but only got three full starts out of him. He hasn’t given the Padres more than an inning of work in his last two starts.