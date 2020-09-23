Report: Padres concerned Mike Clevinger could miss playoffs with injury

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Mike Clevinger left Wednesday’s start after just one inning, and it could be significant enough to cost him the chance to pitch in the playoffs.

Clevinger on Wednesday threw what looked to be a routine 12-pitch first inning against the Los Angeles Angels, striking out two. However, he did not come out for the second. He had been dealing with biceps tightness, which caused him to be scratched from his previous scheduled start on Sunday.

According to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Padres believe that Clevinger is dealing with a muscle strain or tendonitis. While neither is a worst-case scenario, it could be serious enough to keep Clevinger out for some or all of the playoffs.

The National League playoffs are slated to open on Sept. 30. It seems like a longshot that Clevinger will be ready by then. After that, it may come down to how long the Padres can stay alive without him.

Clevinger was the Padres’ big trade acquisition at the end of August. He’d won two of his three starts for the team coming into the day Wednesday, but it sounds like he may not pitch again in 2020.