Mike Clevinger rocked a wild hairstyle during latest start

Mike Clevinger made his second start of the season on Tuesday night, and the San Diego Padres star unveiled a new hairstyle for the occasion. It was quite a statement.

Clevinger had his hair in pigtails when he took the mound against the Chicago Cubs.

Mike Clevinger rocking the pigtails in his second start pic.twitter.com/zLrIzCLd8l — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) May 11, 2022

Did the new look work? Sort of. Clevinger allowed six hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Padres won 5-4, which was the same result they had in his first start of the season against the Cleveland Guardians last week.

Clevinger returned this month after a long rehab process from Tommy John surgery, so he is still getting back to full strength. He even had an unexpected terrifying experience along the way.