Mike Clevinger rocked a wild hairstyle during latest start

May 11, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Mike Clevinger made his second start of the season on Tuesday night, and the San Diego Padres star unveiled a new hairstyle for the occasion. It was quite a statement.

Clevinger had his hair in pigtails when he took the mound against the Chicago Cubs.

Did the new look work? Sort of. Clevinger allowed six hits and two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Padres won 5-4, which was the same result they had in his first start of the season against the Cleveland Guardians last week.

Clevinger returned this month after a long rehab process from Tommy John surgery, so he is still getting back to full strength. He even had an unexpected terrifying experience along the way.

