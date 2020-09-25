Mike Clevinger could pitch for Padres in Wild Card round despite injury

The San Diego Padres appear to be holding out hope that Mike Clevinger could make a fairly quick return to the rotation.

Manager Jayce Tingler said Friday that the Padres are optimistic about getting Clevinger back, and hope he can pitch in the Wild Card round.

There's going to be another update soon, apparently. But Jayce Tingler would not rule out a Wild Card return for Mike Clevinger, saying, "We're optimistic that he will be able to pitch going forward." — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) September 25, 2020

The NL Wild Card round opens next Wednesday, so this is an ambitious timeline. That’s especially true when it’s an elbow sprain that Clevinger is dealing with. He was a big part of the Padres’ playoff plans, so the desire to get him back is understandable. Talk of a return is a positive sign to begin with considering what the Padres feared when he left Wednesday’s start.

Clevinger has a 3.02 ERA between Cleveland and San Diego in 2020, striking out 40 in 41.2 innings.