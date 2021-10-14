Mike Shildt fired as manager of Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have reached the postseason in each of the last three years under Mike Shildt, but that was not enough for the manager to keep his job.

Shildt has been fired by the Cardinals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported on Thursday. Team president John Mozeliak confirmed the news, citing a “philosophical difference” between Shildt and the organization.

John Mozeliak: "After a successful 2021 season, we have determined that we have a philosophical difference in the direction our major league club is going. We have decided, at this time, that it is best for us to end our partnership with Mike Shildt." — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) October 14, 2021

Mozeliak said he felt the 2021 season was a success for the Cardinals and that the move was more about the future than anything that has happened to this point.

The Cardinals finished second in the NL Central the past two seasons and lost in the NL Wild Card Game both years. They reached the NLCS in 2019 after winning the division. Shildt was named NL Manager of the Year that season.

Shildt had a record of 252-199 in three-plus seasons as manager of the Cardinals. The team went 4-9 in the postseason under him.