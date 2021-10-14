 Skip to main content
Mike Shildt fired as manager of Cardinals

October 14, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Mike Shildt

The St. Louis Cardinals have reached the postseason in each of the last three years under Mike Shildt, but that was not enough for the manager to keep his job.

Shildt has been fired by the Cardinals, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported on Thursday. Team president John Mozeliak confirmed the news, citing a “philosophical difference” between Shildt and the organization.

Mozeliak said he felt the 2021 season was a success for the Cardinals and that the move was more about the future than anything that has happened to this point.

The Cardinals finished second in the NL Central the past two seasons and lost in the NL Wild Card Game both years. They reached the NLCS in 2019 after winning the division. Shildt was named NL Manager of the Year that season.

Shildt had a record of 252-199 in three-plus seasons as manager of the Cardinals. The team went 4-9 in the postseason under him.

