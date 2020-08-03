Mike Soroka suffers leg injury while trying to cover base

Mike Soroka had to leave Monday’s Atlanta Braves-New York Mets game in the top of the third inning after suffering an injury.

Soroka was pitching with runners on first and second and nobody out in the third against the New York Mets. JD Davis grounded a ball to the right side of the infield, and Freddie Freeman threw to second for the out.

Since nobody was covering first, Soroka tried to make a break off the mound to cover the bag, but he went down after appearing to turn his right ankle.

Mike Soroka has to be helped off the field after getting injured trying to cover first base. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/c9OrtccCZC — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) August 3, 2020

Soroka had to be helped off the field and was replaced by Chris Rusin.

The 22-year-old emerging ace is coming off a great 2019 season where he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA.