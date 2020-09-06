Mike Trout becomes Angels’ all-time leader with 300 career home runs

Mike Trout became the Los Angeles Angels’ career leader in home runs by slugging No. 300 during Saturday’s game against the Houston Astros.

Trout took Brandon Bielak deep to the opposite field for a solo home run in the bottom of the third inning in the first game of a doubleheader against Houston.

The home run was Trout’s 15th on the season and broke a tie with Tim Salmon for the franchise lead at 299.

Salmon was interviewed on FOX Sports West afterwards and said he was pleased to keep the record in the “fish” family between him and Trout. He also acknowledged that when Trout signed a long-term deal with the Angels, he knew his record would be surpassed.

Trout gave some love to Salmon after getting the record.

Pretty cool exchange between Mike Trout and Tim Salmon following Trout’s 300th home run. #Angels pic.twitter.com/BQlzSF4GQv — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) September 6, 2020

Trout becoming the franchise leader in career home runs at age 29 is special. What’s even more impressive is he surpassed Willie Mays as the youngest player with 300 home runs and 200 stolen bases in his career.