Report: Angels willing to make big Mike Trout move

September 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels are facing a significant offseason, and they may have to make a major decision regarding the future of MVP outfielder Mike Trout.

The Angels are open to trading Trout if he indicates that he wants to be moved, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Trout has a full no-trade clause, so any move would require his permission.

Nightengale does note that Trout’s trade value is not as high as it would have been in the past. He is still owed roughly $248 million over the next seven years, and the 32-year-old has struggled with his health for the last three seasons.

No one doubts Trout’s ability when he is on the field. Though his average dropped to .263 this year, he still has 18 home runs in 82 games and has been productive when available. He has also suggested that he might want to discuss his future with the team, so he may give serious thought to pushing for a trade in an offseason where the Angels may also lose Shohei Ohtani.

