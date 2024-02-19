Mike Trout answers whether he would request trade from Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have not had a competitive team in years, and many have wondered if Mike Trout will eventually request a trade so he can play for a contender. That is not going to happen now, but the three-time AL MVP is not ruling it out entirely.

Trout spoke with reporters on Monday about the current state of the Angels. He said he views asking for a trade as “the easy way out” but admitted there “might be a time” down the road when he will consider it.

“I think the biggest thing right now is taking the easy way out is just to ask for a trade. There might be a time, maybe. I really haven’t thought about this,” Trout said. “But when I signed that contract, I’m loyal. I want to win a championship here. The overall picture of winning a championship or getting to the playoffs here is bigger satisfaction than bailing out and just taking the easy way out. So, I think that’s been my mindset. Maybe down the road, if some things change, but that’s been my mindset ever since the trade speculation came up.”

Trout also openly said that he has been pushing Angels owner Arte Moreno and president John Carpino to make more additions in free agency.

Mike Trout on signing more free agents: Said he's been pushing Arte/Carpino to make additions. But is skeptical that they will. He said he's spoken with free agents that have told Trout they want to play for the Angels. It's Arte's decision if he wants to sign. More: pic.twitter.com/oT8jOSVt1X — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) February 19, 2024

The Angels lost Shohei Ohtani this offseason, which was not a surprise. They have since made some moves that their fans do not find all that exciting, and Trout probably feels the same way.

Trout has only been to the postseason once in his 13 MLB seasons. That was in 2014, when L.A. was swept in the ALDS by the Kansas City Royals. The Angels have made it clear that they remain committed to Trout, but the 32-year-old is only going to become more frustrated if the team does not contend in 2024.