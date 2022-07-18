Mike Trout makes big announcement about WBC

Mike Trout made a big announcement on Monday from the site of this year’s All-Star Game.

Trout shared that he will be participating in the World Baseball Classic for the first time in his career. Not only that, but he will be the captain of the United States team.

🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸@MikeTrout will compete and serve as team Captain for Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic! pic.twitter.com/2oUpIGRWEm — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 18, 2022

The World Baseball Classic was last played in 2017 and won by the USA. The event was set to be played again in 2021, but it was canceled due to the pandemic and pushed back to 2023.

Trout’s announcement came the same day the Los Angeles Angels placed him on the injured list due to ribcage inflammation. The star center fielder had missed the Angels’ most recent four games entering the All-Star break.

The timing of his announcement may have been intended to make it up to fans that he’s not playing in the All-Star Game. Also, having Trout participate in the WBC for the first time — and serve as captain — could encourage other stars to join him.

The 30-year-old is batting .270 with 24 home runs and a .967 OPS this season.