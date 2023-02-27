 Skip to main content
Mike Trout goes viral for his picture with all-time baseball legend

February 27, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Mike Trout in his Angels uniform

May 14, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) jogs to the dugout during the third inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Even the mighty Mike Trout acknowledges the pioneering baseball icons who came before him.

The Los Angeles Angels star Trout went viral this week over the pictures that he took with actor Patrick Renna at spring training. Renna, who played Ham in the classic 1993 movie “The Sandlot,” posed side-by-side with Trout and even donned catcher’s gear and got behind the plate as Trout stood in the batter’s box.

“I’ve been around a lot of great players,” Trout wrote in his caption. “but nobody touches #thegreathambino “#legend @PatrickRenna.”

“The Sandlot,” just about everybody’s favorite baseball movie, turns 30 this year. Along with Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez, Renna’s Ham (famous for such immortal lines as “I’m baking like a toasted cheeser!”) was perhaps the most beloved character in that film as well.

Though Renna, now 43, is still best known for his role as Ham, he has had other prominent acting roles in recent years, such as a recurring appearance in the hit Netflix series “GLOW.” As for Trout, he becomes the latest MLB player to properly pay tribute to the all-time cultural achievement that is “The Sandlot.”

