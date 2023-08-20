 Skip to main content
Minor league team’s Elaine dancing ‘Seinfeld’ contest produced incredible results

August 19, 2023
by Larry Brown
A woman mimics the Elaine dance

A minor league baseball team held its annual “Seinfeld Night,” and the results were fantastic.

The Brooklyn Cyclones, a High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, pays tribute to the popular comedy show “Seinfeld” each year with a themed night that includes a giveaway, contests, and all things Seinfeld-related.

One of the ways they pay tribute is by holding an Elaine dancing contest. In the competition, competitors dress up as Elaine from the show and try to mimic the awful dance by actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus that contains lots of thumbs and sharp kicks.

Take a look at the results of the 2023 edition.

What a contest. The second contestant really nailed it. All the contestants did a great job with their attire.

Over 8,000 fans showed up for this year’s Seinfeld Night.

The George Costanza Marine Biologist bobblehead giveaway no doubt was a big hit.

The teams involved even wore specialty jerseys for the game, with the Pretty Boys taking on the Bubble Boys.

It was a nice game by the pretty boys!

