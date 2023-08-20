Minor league team’s Elaine dancing ‘Seinfeld’ contest produced incredible results

A minor league baseball team held its annual “Seinfeld Night,” and the results were fantastic.

The Brooklyn Cyclones, a High-A affiliate of the New York Mets, pays tribute to the popular comedy show “Seinfeld” each year with a themed night that includes a giveaway, contests, and all things Seinfeld-related.

One of the ways they pay tribute is by holding an Elaine dancing contest. In the competition, competitors dress up as Elaine from the show and try to mimic the awful dance by actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus that contains lots of thumbs and sharp kicks.

Take a look at the results of the 2023 edition.

Tonight the Brooklyn Cyclones hosted their annual Seinfeld Night along with the epic an Elaine dance contest that once again did not disappoint and you gotta love The Wiz hosting it 🤣 Via @NewYorkNico pic.twitter.com/viPMCILeJf — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 20, 2023

What a contest. The second contestant really nailed it. All the contestants did a great job with their attire.

Over 8,000 fans showed up for this year’s Seinfeld Night.

Thank you to the close-talkers, low-talkers, anti-dentites, baldists, double-dippers, high-talkers, and those with the Kavorka who made Seinfeld Night so much fun. It was one for the record books — our largest crowd since 2015. pic.twitter.com/MZ50GReYph — Brooklyn Cyclones (@BKCyclones) August 20, 2023

The George Costanza Marine Biologist bobblehead giveaway no doubt was a big hit.

The teams involved even wore specialty jerseys for the game, with the Pretty Boys taking on the Bubble Boys.

Nice game Pretty Boy! It’s Seinfeld Night at the @BKCyclones! They’ll take the field as the Pretty Boys, and host the @HVRenegades Bubble Boys There’s even a Bobblehead of Marine Biologist George!

It’s real and it’s spectacular! pic.twitter.com/PvyvjZ36nD — Minor League Promos (@MiLBPromos) August 19, 2023

It was a nice game by the pretty boys!