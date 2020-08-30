Mitch Moreland traded from Red Sox to Padres

The San Diego Padres have hit so many grand slams this season that the nickname “Slam Diego” was born, and they are now adding another power hitter to their lineup.

The Boston Red Sox have traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to the Padres in exchange for third baseman Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario. Potts is a former first-round pick who was the No. 16 prospect in San Diego’s system.

Third baseman Hudson Potts, a former first-round pick, was the Padres’ No. 16 prospect, per @MLBPipeline. Outfielder Jeisson Rosario was No. 19. Padres inherit Moreland’s $3M option for 2021. Likely DH. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 30, 2020

Moreland has eight home runs and 21 RBI in just 22 games this season. He has an OPS of 1.255 against right-handed pitching, and San Diego has a need for a player like him with Tommy Pham out for the season. Moreland can DH regularly and also play first base some games.

The Red Sox are 11-22 and almost certainly going to make more moves beyond trading Moreland. The Padres, on the other hand, are 20-15 and well on their way to the postseason. A left-handed hitter like Moreland should be very useful for them down the stretch.