MLB All-Star closer lands new contract

An MLB All-Star has officially struck an agreement to return to his longtime team.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported on Tuesday that veteran closer Kyle Finnegan is returning to the Washington Nationals. The two sides have agreed on a new one-year contract worth $6 million.

Finnegan, a 33-year-old right-hander, has been with the Nationals ever since his MLB career began in 2020. He really blossomed for them last season, recording 38 saves in 43 opportunities and making his first career All-Star team. Finnegan also posted a 3.68 ERA in 2024, which is right around his career mark of 3.56.

Aug 3, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) looks to the sky after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

There was some uncertainty as to whether Finnegan would be back with the team as he was non-tendered by the Nationals in November in what came as a surprise decision. But the two sides have decided to continue their working relationship, and Finnegan will be reintegrated back into the team now that spring training has just begun.

Washington finished fourth in the National League East last season at 71-91, and they still have not had a single winning season ever since their World Series title in 2019. But the Nationals have added some talent on the offensive side of the ball this winter and will now be running it back with their veteran ninth-inning man as well.

Finnegan, who made $5.1 million last season, now gets a slight pay raise to return to Washington for another year. He should be able to fend off fellow righties Derek Law and Jorge Lopez to reclaim the closing role in 2025.