Nationals acquire former Gold Glove winner in trade

The Washington Nationals on Sunday acquired a former Gold Glove winner in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

Washington traded for first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. They are sending relief pitcher Robert Garcia to Texas in return for the first baseman.

Lowe is the big name in the trade.

The 29-year-old has shined with Texas over the last four seasons. He batted .274 with a .789 OPS over his Rangers career. He won the Silver Slugger award in 2022 after batting .302 with 27 home runs and an .851 OPS. In 2023, Lowe was honored as the Gold Glove winner in the AL at first base. That same season, the Rangers won the World Series.

Garcia has spent two seasons in MLB. In 2024, he appeared in 72 games and had a 4.22 ERA over 59.2 innings. He had a promising 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Lowe is estimated to earn nearly $11 million in arbitration for 2025, which could explain why the Rangers decided to trade him.