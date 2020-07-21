MLB could allow fans at games during season if conditions improve

The Major League Baseball season will begin without fans in the stands, but if the circumstances of the pandemic change, the league is open to adapting.

In a conference call with Sen. Patrick Toomey (R-Pa.), MLB senior vice president Patrick Houlihan said the league is open to changing its stance on fans in the stands if conditions improve before the end of the season. Any changes would be considered on a team-by-team basis.

. @MLB will “consider the question [of having fans at stadiums] as the season goes, if the conditions change,” Patrick Houlihan, MLB Senior VP and Deputy General Counsel, said moments ago in response to a question from @SenToomey. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 21, 2020

. @MLB would consider applications from teams to welcome fans into ballparks on a “case by case basis and make a holistic determination on whether it’s advisable,” Houlihan told @SenToomey. Teams must consult with state/local jurisdictions before Commissioner makes decision. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 21, 2020

Some MLB teams initially explored the possibility of playing with fans at the start of the season, but it quickly became apparent that wasn’t a feasible option. However, things do change, and we don’t know how things will look in September or October. MLB is simply leaving the door open to possible changes without promising anything.

In the meantime, MLB will be piping in simulated crowd noise to stadiums during games, much to the chagrin of some players.