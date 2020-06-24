MLB could have emergency pool of players available in Nashville

Major League Baseball is sorting through the final details of a 60-game season, and one of the ongoing discussions has been about potentially having an emergency pool of players available to replace those who test positive for the coronavirus or have been exposed to it.

According to Jayson Stark of The Athletic, MLB has been talking with officials in Nashville about having two teams of unsigned players in the city on stand-by in case MLB teams need them. The players would earn $400 per week, with teams having to pay Nashville a fee to sign one of them.

Here's a wrinkle I hadn't heard before: MLB has been talking with Nashville about having 2 teams there of unsigned players, sources say. They would serve as an emergency pool and would make $400/week. MLB teams would have to pay a fee to Nashville to sign one of those players. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) June 23, 2020

ESPN’s Jeff Passan also reported this week that MLB is expected to implement a special list for players who test positive for COVID-19. Unlike the typical injured list, there will be no set amount of time that the player has to spend on the list before returning to play.

While the regular injured list will be for 10 days in 2020, MLB is expected to institute a special COVID-19-related injured list for players who test positive, have confirmed exposure or are exhibiting symptoms. Players would not have a specific number of days to spend on it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 23, 2020

MLB and the MLB Players Association were unable to reach an agreement on the length of the 2020 season, but commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to launch the season anyway and is doing just that. Players have agreed to report to training camp on July 1 and play a 60-game season after that.

Obviously, the 2020 season will look anything but normal. We have seen some crazy rules proposed already, and having a potential pool of emergency players in Nashville is just another step the league is taking in an attempt to salvage something.