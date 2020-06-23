Twitter reacts to MLB’s proposed ‘wet rag’ rule for 2020

Major League Baseball is scrambling to address various concerns as they look to implement a shortened 2020 season, and one suggested rule change in particular is drawing some attention.

Chris Cotillo of MLB.com reported on Tuesday that one of the proposed rule changes for 2020 is to allow pitchers to keep a wet rag in their pocket as a substitute for licking their fingers. The idea is to allow pitchers to maintain their grip on the ball in a more sanitary way amid the current health climate.

This “wet rag rule” was promptly roasted on Twitter and led to a bunch of funny reactions. Here were some of the best ones:

Wet rag is laughable https://t.co/Np6jKjeKWD — Brett Anderson (@_BAnderson30_) June 23, 2020

[joe niekro pulls wet piece of sandpaper out of pocket]

[turns to umpire] "Webster's defines 'rag' as …" — Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) June 23, 2020

when the sixth-inning reliever signals to the dugout for a new wet rag pic.twitter.com/m0J5cirudy — Matt Stayawayfromussman (@suss2hyphens) June 23, 2020

What a wet rag may look like pic.twitter.com/PtC4JY9WTF — Craig Calcaterra (@craigcalcaterra) June 23, 2020

Are YOU tired of dipping your WET RAG in liquid between EVERY INNING? pic.twitter.com/KcaUfkvK8V — Ben Porter (@Ben13Porter) June 23, 2020

Other than the rule being pretty darn funny on its face, it could prove difficult to institute for a number of reasons. For one, finger-licking is basically second nature for pitchers. For another, the rule could potentially open the door for various foreign substances to appear on the wet rag undetected.

The league is looking to enact some other odd new rules for 2020 as well, but the wet rag one might be the most hilarious one of them all.