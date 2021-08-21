MLB announces details of second Field of Dreams game

Major League Baseball’s first Field of Dreams game was a massive success, and the league plans to return in 2022 with a new set of teams.

The league announced Friday that the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs would play at the Field of Dreams site in Dyersville, Iowa on August 11, 2022. The Cubs will be considered the home team for the event.

MLB is going back to Iowa. The @Reds and @Cubs will make their way to a little slice of heaven in Dyersville on August 11, 2022. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/FDXEK76hHY — MLB (@MLB) August 20, 2021

The Cubs are a natural choice for the event. The team retains a significant fanbase in Iowa, and the Cubs’ Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs, play in Des Moines.

The 2021 game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox drew rave reviews from fans and players alike, and television ratings were high. The novelty will wear off if the league goes back to it too many times too frequently, but for now, this should be another memorable event.