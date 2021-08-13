Look: See the coolest photos from ‘Field of Dreams’ game between Yankees-White Sox

The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played a unique game on Thursday in many respects. The teams met at the site where “Field of Dreams” was filmed in Dyersville, Iowa. The stadium where they played was constructed for the game, about a quarter mile away from where the one for the movie was located.

The teams played right there in the middle of a corn field. And just like in the movie, the players emerged from the corn before entering the field of play to start the game.

And here is what the two sides looked like for their team photos:

One of the other nice parts about the game was the throwback uniforms they wore. The White Sox replicated the look from the movie.

Here were the locker room setups:

Kevin Costner, who starred in the 1989 film, was heavily featured throughout the day. He posed with fellow actor Dwier Brown, who played his father in the movie.

Hey dad, you wanna have a catch? Dwier Brown and Kevin Costner, then & now. #MLBatFieldofDreams pic.twitter.com/pmAWLHFORL — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2021

There’s only one thing to say after that photo: “Hey Dad, wanna have a catch?”