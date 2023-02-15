MLB shows off their new enlarged bases for upcoming season

MLB is introducing several new rules this season that are intended to speed up the game, make it more exciting, and in some cases, increase safety.

One of the rules involves the bases, which are being enlarged.

Previously, MLB bases were 15 inches in length on each side. Now the size has increased to 18 inches. Take a look at the difference in size in this photo shared by Bob Nightengale:

The size difference in the two bases going into play pic.twitter.com/2VJI1Iv90Z — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 14, 2023

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora humorously said the new bases looked like a “pizza box.”

"The bases, they’re the bases. Wait till you see them, they look like a pizza box to be honest with you." — Alex Cora on the enlarged bases in 2023. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) February 14, 2023

His description really isn’t too bad.

The new bases will slightly reduce the length of the basepaths, which could favor stolen bases somewhat. But the real purpose is they will help increase safety by giving runners more room to step on to hopefully avoid collisions.

Some other rules MLB is implementing include:

– a pitch clock

– the “ghost runner” being included in extra innings (this was previously a temporary measure)

– limits on pickoff attempts/steps off the rubber with a runner on base

– bans of the shift

Now, back to the real reason you’re here: another look at the pizza boxes: