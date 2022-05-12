Some MLB executives think Red Sox will trade star player

The Boston Red Sox are one of the big disappointments of the early part of the MLB season. That could lead to some big moves later in the summer, according to some rival executives.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com polled a number of executives around the league, and several believed the Red Sox would likely trade shortstop Xander Bogaerts if the situation does not improve. Bogaerts can be a free agent after the season and extension negotiations have gone poorly, and a number of executives think Boston will look to get something for him in a trade if possible.

“If they can’t extend him, Boston will get overwhelmed by a club,” one AL executive told Feinsand. “And they can slide (Trevor) Story to shortstop.”

Bogaerts would certainly be a huge name on the trade market. The 29-year-old is a three-time All-Star and has consistently been one of the best-hitting AL shortstops throughout his career. Last season, Bogaerts hit .295 with 23 home runs, and finished 12th in AL MVP voting.

The shortstop can opt out of his contract after this season, and it is widely believed that he will do so. The Red Sox have been reluctant to hand out huge contracts in recent years, and they may find Bogaerts’ reported demands too much to bear.